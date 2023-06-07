 Skip to content

NANOFORCE tactical surgeon fighter update for 7 June 2023

level 1 sound bug

NANOFORCE tactical surgeon fighter update for 7 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

a strong sound generator was left in level 1, the situation is under control now.....
Sorry for the inconvenience !

