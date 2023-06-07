Dialogue Update!

What's New
- Wow, tons of new dialogue from team member Cid. Start up a new game and chat with Flip to learn more about what's going on in Slumberland 😁
- Check out the sticky honey that's in the small preview area of the Gumdrop Gardens. This is kind of a sneak peek at wall jumping before you get the Monster Claw toy later on in the game.
- This is probably less exciting for you, but I'M excited for it: the game now has proper crash reporting. I'm hoping this won't be necessary, but I know it always is. If there's a crash, it will get reported to backtrace.io so I can see it.
- Fixed a bug where text would jump when displaying dialogue options if there was enough text above it.
- Added scrolling in dialogue views via the mouse scroll wheel or right thumbstick on gamepad.
- The force imparted to objects when you throw them has been tweaked to create a trajectory that I think better matches player expectations. Additionally, enemy hurtboxes have been made larger to make it harder to accidentally throw items just over an enemies head by accident (to account for the new trajectory making items go slightly higher now).
Changed files in this update