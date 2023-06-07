 Skip to content

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 7 June 2023

Hello, Stalkers! Are you ready for new challenges in the grim bunker?

What's new:

🔸 New location "Object X". Experience the horrors of the bunker!
🔸 At the Depot level, the health of the Leshy monsters has been doubled. They're not so easy to kill now.
🔸 Added a new variant of zombies in the bunker.
🔸 Minor fixes and improvements have been made.

Thank you for being with us! Thanks to you, the game is getting better and better.

