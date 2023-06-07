2023年6月8日 更新说明

【更新说明】
1.刺杀令可以勾选挂机自动刺杀。
2.刺杀成功后有概率不被发现，杀完人后不会引起其他武将仇恨，也不会增加阵营的警戒值。自身智力越高，越不容易被发现。
3.降低狩猎难度，增加狩猎获得肉品数量。
4.降低DLC中兵种试炼难度。
5.优化其他细节。
交流QQ群：607451655
