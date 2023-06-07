Aim Assist, new Animated Skies, and Radar Tweaks

2023 06 07
- added script to new sky textures to animate clouds
- changed spawning in to maps autom face the center
- fixed 3 player mode background for new sky domes
-- added a snap aim assist mechanic for all weapons
2023 05 26
- adjusted inactivity arrows to fade each second of radar to differentiate radar pings from bullet hits
- changed sky dome geometry with new sky textures and adjusted the density of fog for better visibility
2023 05 15
- adjusted music system to fade out a little slower into the applause at round ends
- changed how third person cameras spawn in to the map to better convey the mechanics of it
- changed inactivity arrows to stay on the entire time between nearest player pings
- changed third person test cameras to switch player view direction by whether they're aiming or not
-- added a 4th graphics tier ("ass") for those who like to play with 8x AA but in super low resolution to give it that late 90s look. now you can use the 3rd tier ("butter") for 4K displays where AA isn't needed as much to keep everyone's screens pixel sharp, or, max it out with "ass" in 4K.
-- increased controller dead zones on the launcher's input tab for people who don't understand what controller drift is
Changed files in this update