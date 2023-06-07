 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 3 update for 7 June 2023

Patch 1.0.6

Patch 1.0.6

Lots of fixes in this update:

Optimizations

  • Fixed memory leak with mods using FixedUpdate
  • Fixed memory leaks in Sandbox and Build modes

Gameplay

  • Fixed issue with Foundations disconnecting from springs
  • Fixed issue with land bracing on adjacent terrains (affected RB-08 and DS-12)

UI

  • Fixed going past last page on Gallery
  • Fixed issue with arrow hiding in Hydraulics Tutorial
  • Fixed issue with not binding non-primary mouse button when over UI elements
  • Fixed bug with water line drawing in Build Mode when level has no water

Terrain

  • Fixed Pyramids and Toxic terrain being slightly too tall
  • Fixed z-fighting issues with placeable terrain
  • Fixed incorrect size for Twisted Turnpike placeable terrain

Other

  • Fixed issue with flag becoming disconnected from pole when height changed at an angle
  • Fixed translation of Chopper (motorcycle) for all languages
  • Added export_bridge console command to export slot file from Sandbox

Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 3!

