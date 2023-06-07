Patch 1.0.6

Lots of fixes in this update:
Optimizations
- Fixed memory leak with mods using FixedUpdate
- Fixed memory leaks in Sandbox and Build modes
Gameplay
- Fixed issue with Foundations disconnecting from springs
- Fixed issue with land bracing on adjacent terrains (affected RB-08 and DS-12)
UI
- Fixed going past last page on Gallery
- Fixed issue with arrow hiding in Hydraulics Tutorial
- Fixed issue with not binding non-primary mouse button when over UI elements
- Fixed bug with water line drawing in Build Mode when level has no water
Terrain
- Fixed Pyramids and Toxic terrain being slightly too tall
- Fixed z-fighting issues with placeable terrain
- Fixed incorrect size for Twisted Turnpike placeable terrain
Other
- Fixed issue with flag becoming disconnected from pole when height changed at an angle
- Fixed translation of Chopper (motorcycle) for all languages
- Added export_bridge console command to export slot file from Sandbox
Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 3!
