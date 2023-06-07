30XX 0.55 Patch Notes - June 7, 2023

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.55 is the Maker Update, 30XX's next Major Update! The Maker Update re-introduces our level creator as 30XX Maker, expanded with tools that give creators full control over the levels they make.

Lots of details below - don't miss the Maker changes under the game updates here! The TL;DR here is that you can now make and play full levels, and place elements from whatever stage you want, whatever Powers and Augs you want, and control so much more to craft exactly the 30XX experience you've envisioned. Gone are the days of only being able to build level pieces that fit into our stage structure!

Today's patch also reverts back to the 0.53 Power Fusion model, introduces a new EC that preserves the current one (Still Waters 2), updates the Vagrant's set, and makes a few more tweaks.

Also - 30XX is coming to Switch this summer! More news about the 1.0 launch timeline coming shortly.

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

Added Community Mode!

Alongside the changes to 30XX Maker listed here, Community Mode now offers robust discovery tools for players looking to dig into the wild creations of 30XX's community.

By picking "Community" mode in the Main Menu (now listed alongside Standard and Mega), players will arrive at the new Community HQ space, where they can play fan-made levels one of two ways: Using the Level Catalog, players can browse for individual levels to tackle. If one level at a time's not enough for you, Ellie's Gauntlet lets you tackle a full 8-stage set of levels with a limited number of lives!

High-detail customization settings for finding levels are available in either mode, so you can play the kinds of levels you want!

Old "Maker Mode" is now "Community Run" in the new area, instead of being behind a menu. (This is the old "get player-made chunks" setting). The option is still in the Advanced Options menu - you can set it to Wild West before starting a Community Run to get Wild West chunks, else it'll pull from the Verified pool. (This will get more UI in a future patch.)

Reverted to the pre-0.53 Power Fusion model. Without Entropy Conditions on, Nina can now fuse Powers freely again. We've made a few adjustments to some of the wilder combinations for balance reasons, but we'd like to see how Nina's Fusions settle without making major changes to individual Powers before making any sweeping changes.

Still Waters now goes to rank 2. At rank 2, Nina's limited Fusion system applies, and Ace loses all Style on taking damage. This EC rank is worth two points. We may break this out into its own Entropy Condition in a future patch.

We know this one's been a bit contentious - we're still working on this system - let us know what you think!

Zen Heretic base damage reduced to 60 while divekicking (from 70). Extra fireball damage reduced to 20 (from 40). (100+ damage from a 15 NRG ability at base is a bit too high.)

Raijin Call lightning speed increased by ~30%. Base damage increased to 50 (from 40).

Reworked some Vagrant's Set pieces! In general, the goal is "overheating impedes the functions of the items of the set you don't have", while each piece of the set provides a way to spend Corruption to quickly get out of the overheating state. Accounting for this, we're also making it easier to build Corruption, since it's now more of a resource most of the time.

Vagrant's Dissonance reworked. No longer prevents the use of alternative Weapons. While overheating, attacks are automatically charged, and consume Corruption. Weapons that add projectiles reduce the Corruption buildup of each projectile. Glitch projectiles deal 50% increased damage. (Probably too strong, but we'll start here.) Wave Beam currently overrides Vagrant's Dissonance's special projectile.

Vagrant's Waltz reworked. While building Corruption, dashes now complete more quickly than normal (the old "Boltdash" effect). While overheating, dashes consume Corruption to perform their current short-range teleport behavior, consuming Corruption in the process. The short-range teleport also now damages enemies.

Vagrant's Yearn (Body Core) now consumes some Corruption when it prevents damage while overheating.

Vagrant's Sonata (Head Core) unchanged.

Corruption now begins to decay 2 seconds after last hit (up from 1).

Vagrant's set bonus redesigned. Instead of always having a certain Corruption minimum, Corruption does not decay, and effects that spend it while overheating spend half as much.

Beta Gear Elementals now attack less rapidly.

Clockzone Spring Knights now require line of sight to attack.

Vibrodevourer (Prototype) now allows Powers to be used without the required Energy at 40% damage effectiveness (up from 25%). (Effect boosted to 50% with Prototype Resonator.)

Charmed Flapps can no longer be re-ignited.

Homing effects now work properly on frozen targets.

If Doppelgel has nothing to copy, you'll now instead get 25 Nuts (up from nothing).

Absolution's Voids now have 1 hp (in the event that you have something like Utilifier MAX).

Fixed an issue where Pulse Engine (Negation Pulse Aug) stacks were being eaten by other abilities.

Effects that give you Energy or Health after a level now take place after effects that change your maximum. (This means if you get max HP or max NRG after a level, post-level restorative effects can restore it.)

Vibrodevourer is no longer sometimes locked out by extremely low Power Efficiency (multiple Heavy Juice stacks).

Focused Repair now blocks Dracopent/Owlhawk Body Core healing (as indicated in the tooltip).

Fixed a buff overlap between Autoloader and Rage Circuit.

Fixed Power Within (Void+Drone) disappearing when absorbing a Clockzone Gear.

Oxjack's Head Core projectile speed (dashing fires a bolt!) now scales with player speed.

Fixed an error where the Helmet Guardian would be set to the wrong speed after a wall bump, and just float horizontally.

MAKER CHANGES & FIXES: