Powerful Courses update for 7 June 2023

Powerful Courses 2.3

Build 11417096 · Last edited by Wendy

What's new:

• corrected errors in the course "Natural numbers";
• corrected errors in the course "Table of Powers";
• some minor improvements.

Open link