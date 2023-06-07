- Added more interesting walking pattern to enemies - this might make the "ball of death" a little bit less noticeable, let me know what you think!
- Added a 0.75 seconds invulnerability to newly spawned creatures so they won't die while still spawning.
- Nerfed banish a little bit.
- Made Throwing Daggers and Bear Trap stronger.
- Added 'Freezing Aura' to Spirit Wolf.
- Upgraded Photino.net and SINI libraries.
- Some optimizations.
- Made 'Decoy' weaker and spawn less often.
- Made Orc special ability last longer.
- Made some special weapons not be affected by speed factors, like Fire Shield and Spike Ball, which are made of constant projectiles.
- Made Spike Ball slightly weaker.
HellEscape update for 7 June 2023
Small improvements, fixes, and balances (mostly technical update)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
