HellEscape update for 7 June 2023

Small improvements, fixes, and balances (mostly technical update)

Build 11417036

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more interesting walking pattern to enemies - this might make the "ball of death" a little bit less noticeable, let me know what you think!
  • Added a 0.75 seconds invulnerability to newly spawned creatures so they won't die while still spawning.
  • Nerfed banish a little bit.
  • Made Throwing Daggers and Bear Trap stronger.
  • Added 'Freezing Aura' to Spirit Wolf.
  • Upgraded Photino.net and SINI libraries.
  • Some optimizations.
  • Made 'Decoy' weaker and spawn less often.
  • Made Orc special ability last longer.
  • Made some special weapons not be affected by speed factors, like Fire Shield and Spike Ball, which are made of constant projectiles.
  • Made Spike Ball slightly weaker.

