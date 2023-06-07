Bug fixes and New Features Reveal

Hello everyone!

We continue to debug and address issues within the game. You can find detailed changes (not just bug fixes) below. But for now, we'd like to share some new features that will appear in the game on June 30th.

Improved New Game window and Starter Airports

This will be especially beneficial for novice players. Now, in each epoch, you can start not from scratch but with a small, albeit ready-made, airport. At this airport, all the necessary equipment has already been hired, and all the ramps are linked. You can literally start signing contracts, scheduling and accepting flights immediately.

Arrival Stack

Many people (us included) have gotten tired of notifications that one flight or another was canceled, even when the flight hadn't even landed. Yes, some situations were due to bugs, and we have fixed them.

However, often the reason that prevents the plane from landing is game-related. Therefore, we decided to introduce the Arrival Stack feature. This feature is based on real-life practices. If a plane can't land, it's sent to fly in circles in a certain area. Planes that are flying a hold make up the arrival stack. Now information about such flights is displayed in a special panel, which provides additional details, including the blocker.

And now you can always see what prevents a certain plane from landing. This information significantly simplifies understanding and the process of airport optimization.

Terminal Decorations

Ever since we released the custom terminal, we've been receiving many requests about the terminal being empty and needing more objects. As we are very busy fixing bugs, we do not have enough capacity to implement a lot of new mechanics. However, we will manage to add decorations to embellish the airport. Now custom terminals will be even more personalized.

Modern All-in-One Terminal and Remote Gates

The second most popular request related to terminals was about bringing back modern All-in-One terminals. Not everyone enjoys fussing over planning and construction. For such players, we will prepare a new terminal building and remote gates, which (implied that it is automatically) are connected to one of the main buildings. This approach will allow for more flexible and diverse airports.

One more thing

Our primary focus right now is on stability and performance. So, we won't promise anything more. However, we might manage to implement one more feature, which will be a surprise. Try to guess in the comments, it will be interesting to see who turns out to be right;)

Have a good game!

Real Welders

P.S. Oh, by the way

Patch notes

Version 1.0.1.289

Bug fixes

added invalidating counter blocker at the end of the bus work

fixed crashing due to null-conditional operators in DetachLuggage

fixed removing luggage

fixed city buses for the different eras

fixed pathfinding from connection points maneuver lanes

fixed impossibility to build a runway exit after the other one was removed from the same place

Version 1.0.1.288

Bug fixes

fixed a crash on opening the land purchase window

Version 1.0.1.287

Improvements

improved camera go to target(now focusing the target)

updated cancel flight notification

adjusted UI for keymapping in the settings window and next tier window

significantly improved performance of Fuel Trucks and Fuel Facilities

slightly increased prices for Fuel Trucks and Facilities

improved close building switch button

Bug fixes

fixed B707 fuel capacity

fixed research unlock logic on a new game

fixed wrong external road connection removing

fixed junction external connections issues

fixed shadows

fixed luggage removing

fixed lanes with incorrect occupancy value handling that resolves some vehicles stuck cases

fixed an arrow for the resolution settings(wasn't maskable)

fixed tier income limit behavior

fixed placing objects on outer walls

fixed a crash related to the baggage dolly

Version 1.0.1.286

Bug fixes

fixed a crash in the traffic system

fixed a possible crash on loading the game

Version 1.0.1.285

Bug fixes

fixed a crash when the plane was canceled internally

fixed possible crash when the facility window is opened

Improvements

added icon for a ramp is free but the flight limit has been reached

added a tooltip when no money for an activation boost for the facility

update the boost button when money changes

Bug fixes

fixed LODs for traps and belt loaders

fixed some issues which led to the vehicle stuck

fixed duplicate flights in the scheduled window

fixed crash after canceling

fixed an empty status for transfer strategy when the vehicle is in a queue

fixed a bug after loading from a save file, when UI is not updating for transfer vehicle

fixed arriving airliners stack crash when the game window was resized

fixed a crash related to bounds calculation

Version 1.0.1.283

Improvements

gray icon on a ramp when operations limit has reached

Bug fixes