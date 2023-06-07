Bug fixes and New Features Reveal

Hello everyone!
We continue to debug and address issues within the game. You can find detailed changes (not just bug fixes) below. But for now, we'd like to share some new features that will appear in the game on June 30th.
Improved New Game window and Starter Airports
This will be especially beneficial for novice players. Now, in each epoch, you can start not from scratch but with a small, albeit ready-made, airport. At this airport, all the necessary equipment has already been hired, and all the ramps are linked. You can literally start signing contracts, scheduling and accepting flights immediately.
Arrival Stack
Many people (us included) have gotten tired of notifications that one flight or another was canceled, even when the flight hadn't even landed. Yes, some situations were due to bugs, and we have fixed them.
However, often the reason that prevents the plane from landing is game-related. Therefore, we decided to introduce the Arrival Stack feature. This feature is based on real-life practices. If a plane can't land, it's sent to fly in circles in a certain area. Planes that are flying a hold make up the arrival stack. Now information about such flights is displayed in a special panel, which provides additional details, including the blocker.
And now you can always see what prevents a certain plane from landing. This information significantly simplifies understanding and the process of airport optimization.
Terminal Decorations
Ever since we released the custom terminal, we've been receiving many requests about the terminal being empty and needing more objects. As we are very busy fixing bugs, we do not have enough capacity to implement a lot of new mechanics. However, we will manage to add decorations to embellish the airport. Now custom terminals will be even more personalized.
Modern All-in-One Terminal and Remote Gates
The second most popular request related to terminals was about bringing back modern All-in-One terminals. Not everyone enjoys fussing over planning and construction. For such players, we will prepare a new terminal building and remote gates, which (implied that it is automatically) are connected to one of the main buildings. This approach will allow for more flexible and diverse airports.
One more thing
Our primary focus right now is on stability and performance. So, we won't promise anything more. However, we might manage to implement one more feature, which will be a surprise. Try to guess in the comments, it will be interesting to see who turns out to be right;)
Have a good game!
Real Welders
Patch notes
Version 1.0.1.289
- Bug fixes
- added invalidating counter blocker at the end of the bus work
- fixed crashing due to null-conditional operators in DetachLuggage
- fixed removing luggage
- fixed city buses for the different eras
- fixed pathfinding from connection points maneuver lanes
- fixed impossibility to build a runway exit after the other one was removed from the same place
Version 1.0.1.288
- Bug fixes
- fixed a crash on opening the land purchase window
Version 1.0.1.287
- Improvements
- improved camera go to target(now focusing the target)
- updated cancel flight notification
- adjusted UI for keymapping in the settings window and next tier window
- significantly improved performance of Fuel Trucks and Fuel Facilities
- slightly increased prices for Fuel Trucks and Facilities
- improved close building switch button
- Bug fixes
- fixed B707 fuel capacity
- fixed research unlock logic on a new game
- fixed wrong external road connection removing
- fixed junction external connections issues
- fixed shadows
- fixed luggage removing
- fixed lanes with incorrect occupancy value handling that resolves some vehicles stuck cases
- fixed an arrow for the resolution settings(wasn't maskable)
- fixed tier income limit behavior
- fixed placing objects on outer walls
- fixed a crash related to the baggage dolly
Version 1.0.1.286
- Bug fixes
- fixed a crash in the traffic system
- fixed a possible crash on loading the game
Version 1.0.1.285
- Bug fixes
- fixed a crash when the plane was canceled internally
- fixed possible crash when the facility window is opened
- Improvements
- added icon for a ramp is free but the flight limit has been reached
- added a tooltip when no money for an activation boost for the facility
- update the boost button when money changes
- Bug fixes
- fixed LODs for traps and belt loaders
- fixed some issues which led to the vehicle stuck
- fixed duplicate flights in the scheduled window
- fixed crash after canceling
- fixed an empty status for transfer strategy when the vehicle is in a queue
- fixed a bug after loading from a save file, when UI is not updating for transfer vehicle
- fixed arriving airliners stack crash when the game window was resized
- fixed a crash related to bounds calculation
Version 1.0.1.283
- Improvements
- gray icon on a ramp when operations limit has reached
- Bug fixes
- fixed a bug in terminal 1920 when no possibility to build a road from it
- fixed some issues with vehicle stuck(some fixes in progress)
- fixed LODs for traps and belt loaders
- fixed duplicate flights in schedule window
- fixed a crash after cancelling
