Update 0.8.4

Changes:

-Boss blind effect pops up when you begin play to remind you of the effect

-Half joker now says '3 or fewer', slight buff

-Screen tilt also gets turned off when screen shake is off

-Space joker now says 'Poker hand level'

-Made cycle times longer for info on boss blind

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where 3 boss blinds weren't being disabled by the fool card

-Fixed a bug where Yorick wasn't giving any X mult

-Fixed a bug where playing card UI for enhanced cards weren't showing the base chip amount

-Misspelled the name of the game in the Tutorial somehow smh

-Some other typos corrected