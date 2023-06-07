 Skip to content

Balatro Playtest update for 7 June 2023

Update 0.8.4

Update 0.8.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
-Boss blind effect pops up when you begin play to remind you of the effect
-Half joker now says '3 or fewer', slight buff
-Screen tilt also gets turned off when screen shake is off
-Space joker now says 'Poker hand level'
-Made cycle times longer for info on boss blind

Bugfixes:
-Fixed a bug where 3 boss blinds weren't being disabled by the fool card
-Fixed a bug where Yorick wasn't giving any X mult
-Fixed a bug where playing card UI for enhanced cards weren't showing the base chip amount
-Misspelled the name of the game in the Tutorial somehow smh
-Some other typos corrected

