Patch 1.03 is live!

Build 11416981 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 19:09:14 UTC

Hey there, dynos!

We're still looking through your feedback and bug reports on Steam and our Discord server. And here's another patch for you all, with a few more fixes for the issues you've reported.

Here's the list of changes in the Patch 1.03:

Fixed the bug where players would ruin their save files by abruptly leaving the final scenes of the game. The fix works retroactively, so if you've encountered this issue, you may now finish your game!

Fixed the issue with starting a New Game from Day 1 after the first play through.

Fixed the bug with the basketball getting stuck at a party.

That's all, folks! Hope those fixes will help you have a better experience playing Dynopunk!

Don't forget to join our Discord server, it is the best place to discuss the game, chat with the developers and stay updated on the game's news!

Have fun in the Synth-City!