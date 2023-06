Share · View all patches · Build 11416965 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 19:19:08 UTC by Wendy

We're ecstatic to celebrate the release of the Spanish translation of Deluge, and we are proud to be able to bring this game to Spanish speaking players around the world.

The translation was completed by a talented team consisting of HazartD, Nicolás Basualdo Martinez, Nicolás Matías Calderón Alcaíno and Nicole Duret.

We have also added some textual improvements to the original English text.

Thank you for playing our game,

Cheers,

lain

