v2.3.1 Bugfixes 7 June 2023

2.3.0 release came with a lot of bugs, so we're short-cycling the 2.3.1 release to get a large number of bugfixes out. There are also a few feature changes, see the full changelog below:

NETSCRIPT:

Added ns.setTitle, which sets the titlebar of a script's tail window (@d0sboots)

Added ns.getFunctionRamCost, which gets the ramcost of a netscript function (@G4mingJon4s)

ns.ls results will filter as if the filenames have a leading slash (@Snarling)

GENERAL / MISC:

Changed tail window buttons into icon buttons, allow setting custom title, and tail window bugfixes. (@d0sboots)

Terminal no longer scrolls to the bottom constantly while an action is being performed (@bezrodnov)

Added a close button to modals (@bezrodnov)

Fixed several issues with script editor tabs (@bezrodnov)

scp terminal command can copy multiple files at once, like help text indicates (@Snarling)

Root directory is no longer displayed as ~ in the terminal prompt, it is displayed as / (@Snarling)

cd with no arguments will change to the root directory (@Snarling)

Documentation updates (various)

Nerf noodle bar

HOTFIXES (these were already backported to 2.3.0 before 2.3.1 release):

Several important fixes for savegame migration issues from older version (@d0sboots)

Prevent scripts from loading during intial migration to 2.3.0 save format, to prevent a crash that could occur. (@Snarling)

Fix scp logging (hostname was being logged incorrectly in multiple places and showing as [Object object]) (@Snarling)

Update terminal parsing logic so that the old syntax for alias works again. (@Snarling)

Fix clickable script links from ls command not working outside root directory (@Snarling)

Fix an issue with Find All Valid Math Expressions not accepting empty array when that was the solution. (@Snarling)

Fix an issue with scan-analyze display when the player had AutoLink.exe (@Snarling)

Reverted undocumented change that program filenames were case sensitive for ns.fileExists. They are case insensitive again. (@Snarling)

An issue from pre-2.3 could cause scripts to have the wrong "server" property. This caused issues in 2.3, and a fix now repairs any scripts with a mismatched server property. (@Snarling)

More fixes to help old savegames load correctly (@Snarling)

Servers can no longer have infinite time-to-hack. (@Snarling)

SPOILER SECTIONS:

SF2:

Overall gang respect gain rate now reads accurately, instead of showing ~10x. (@Snarling)

SF3:

Added "maxProducts" property to ns.corporation.getDivision return value (@kateract)

Fixed an issue with sell price parsing for materials (@zerbosh)

Fixed display of market price for materials and products (@zerbosh)

Fixes for Corp import/export issues, such as -IPROD and Smart Supply not working right (@d0sboots)

Improvements to the max-affordable-upgrades calculation (@bezrodnov)

Perform additional validation when setting up an export. Exports are now unique per targeted division+city. (@Snarling)

ns.corporation.cancelExport no longer requires the exported amount (@Snarling)

Fix NaN bug that could impact Robot material in Robotics division (@Snarling, @kateract)

Can no longer commence product development in a city with no office (which would immediately error out the game loop) (@Snarling)

(Hotfix) Fix issue that could lead to SF3 research desync. (@Snarling)

(Hotfix) Fix SF3 "Spring Water" industry (@Snarling)

SF4: