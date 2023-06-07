v2.3.1 Bugfixes 7 June 2023

2.3.0 release came with a lot of bugs, so we're short-cycling the 2.3.1 release to get a large number of bugfixes out. There are also a few feature changes, see the full changelog below:
NETSCRIPT:
- Added ns.setTitle, which sets the titlebar of a script's tail window (@d0sboots)
- Added ns.getFunctionRamCost, which gets the ramcost of a netscript function (@G4mingJon4s)
- ns.ls results will filter as if the filenames have a leading slash (@Snarling)
GENERAL / MISC:
- Changed tail window buttons into icon buttons, allow setting custom title, and tail window bugfixes. (@d0sboots)
- Terminal no longer scrolls to the bottom constantly while an action is being performed (@bezrodnov)
- Added a close button to modals (@bezrodnov)
- Fixed several issues with script editor tabs (@bezrodnov)
- scp terminal command can copy multiple files at once, like help text indicates (@Snarling)
- Root directory is no longer displayed as ~ in the terminal prompt, it is displayed as / (@Snarling)
- cd with no arguments will change to the root directory (@Snarling)
- Documentation updates (various)
- Nerf noodle bar
HOTFIXES (these were already backported to 2.3.0 before 2.3.1 release):
- Several important fixes for savegame migration issues from older version (@d0sboots)
- Prevent scripts from loading during intial migration to 2.3.0 save format, to prevent a crash that could occur. (@Snarling)
- Fix scp logging (hostname was being logged incorrectly in multiple places and showing as [Object object]) (@Snarling)
- Update terminal parsing logic so that the old syntax for alias works again. (@Snarling)
- Fix clickable script links from ls command not working outside root directory (@Snarling)
- Fix an issue with Find All Valid Math Expressions not accepting empty array when that was the solution. (@Snarling)
- Fix an issue with scan-analyze display when the player had AutoLink.exe (@Snarling)
- Reverted undocumented change that program filenames were case sensitive for ns.fileExists. They are case insensitive again. (@Snarling)
- An issue from pre-2.3 could cause scripts to have the wrong "server" property. This caused issues in 2.3, and a fix now repairs any scripts with a mismatched server property. (@Snarling)
- More fixes to help old savegames load correctly (@Snarling)
- Servers can no longer have infinite time-to-hack. (@Snarling)
SPOILER SECTIONS:
SF2:
- Overall gang respect gain rate now reads accurately, instead of showing ~10x. (@Snarling)
SF3:
- Added "maxProducts" property to ns.corporation.getDivision return value (@kateract)
- Fixed an issue with sell price parsing for materials (@zerbosh)
- Fixed display of market price for materials and products (@zerbosh)
- Fixes for Corp import/export issues, such as -IPROD and Smart Supply not working right (@d0sboots)
- Improvements to the max-affordable-upgrades calculation (@bezrodnov)
- Perform additional validation when setting up an export. Exports are now unique per targeted division+city. (@Snarling)
- ns.corporation.cancelExport no longer requires the exported amount (@Snarling)
- Fix NaN bug that could impact Robot material in Robotics division (@Snarling, @kateract)
- Can no longer commence product development in a city with no office (which would immediately error out the game loop) (@Snarling)
- (Hotfix) Fix issue that could lead to SF3 research desync. (@Snarling)
- (Hotfix) Fix SF3 "Spring Water" industry (@Snarling)
SF4:
- Fixed an issue that could cause singularity run-after-reset callback scripts to not launch correctly (@Snarling)
