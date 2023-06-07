- Other: Reverted controller changes from last patch.
- Map: Map chest positions are bit more randomized
- Bug Fix: When leaving the chest from "?" the chests play open animation.
- Bug Fix: Bonfire upgrade is working again.
- Bug Fix: Back shortcut key is no longer registered while the game is paused.
- Bug Fix: Level up UI shows now correct level.
- Bug Fix: When a spider is frozen as it jumps up, it no longer flies off screen.
- Bug Fix: Water pulse blessing projectile no longer destroys enemy projectiles.
- Balance: Statue Dweller long range attacks now can be triggered at shorter range.
- Balance: Skull gorilla no longer is treated as final boss. Meaning that final boss upgrades will not trigger when you die. He will also be counted as an elite enemy in stats.
- Balance: Difficulty exp bonus capped at 50%. Getting 10% bonus exp per difficulty.
- Balance: Enemies now will finish turning around before executing an action. Fixes one of the bugs where if you parry statue dweller, he will always do attack same direction after parry.
- Balance: Changed gold recovery description and increased it to 10 upgrades.
- Balance: Statue dweller charge attack damage increased from 7-8 to 9-10
- Balance: Skull gorilla no longer drops blessing choice. It drops 2 additional potion charges and 2x +1 gear. Take Reward screen after the gorilla fight is now shown correctly.
- Improvement: Corrected spelling of "strength" in the upgrade menu.
- Improvement: Changed the name of Stats to Attributes in upgrade menu
- Improvement: Changed skull gorilla icon on map to elite monster.
- Improvement: Added particle at grave site, hopefully it's easier to tell there is something of interest there.
- Improvement: Just before loot drop is shown, the game is no longer saved. This prevents a lag spike at that point, but means if you don't take loot and close the app, it won't save the fight progress.
- Improvement: Reduced the lag when the ice dagger skill is used point blank on the enemy.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 7 June 2023
Patch 45
Patchnotes via Steam Community
