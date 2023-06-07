 Skip to content

Jam Scrapz Collection update for 7 June 2023

Quick Update for Interactive Hub

7 June 2023

Now that Jam Scrapz Collection is free, there is no point in bundling all games into the main build. Now only the files for Interactive Hub remains. If you want to play the other games, the DLCs are freely available now. Just download and install them and you're good to go!

