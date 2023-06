Share · View all patches · Build 11416916 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 19:06:23 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch fixes an issue introduced in version 1.4.1, where alert enemy AI would sometimes not work as intended, especially on levels where enemies start out immediately on alert.

Version 1.4.2:

fixed alert enemy AI staring at nothing and not initiating a POI search as often/soon as they ought to

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

