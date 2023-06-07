Hey all!

We are happy to say that we have no implemented all our in-game achievements to proper Steam achievements.

Meaning, there is, currently, now, 54 achievements you can try to find and achieve in the game.

Here's the kicker though;

We have made all achievements hidden by default, meaning these achievements are less like progression rewards, but more like various Easter Eggs. This is a mystery game after all :)

Since these are more like Easter Eggs, we don't want to reveal or spoil anything else more than what the title says, which is a clue to what the achievement is about.

We don't expect players to actively go achievement hunting, but for those who want, feel free to share and post your discoveries!

Once again, thank you all for play testing the game! We really appreciate all the people who boot up the game and just talk to Emma!

Thanks!