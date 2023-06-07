 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 7 June 2023

SteamAchieveCheck Error

Share · View all patches · Build 11416875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I believe in the process of creating the storyguide, I may have not spelled the function all the way through. I doublechecked to make sure there was only one instance it. This will resolve the issue.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link