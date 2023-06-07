 Skip to content

苍之世界：迷途 update for 7 June 2023

v1.1.0

v1.1.0 · Build 11416828

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New war function, you can manually participate in the war when free, experience the ability of the character after growth, and at the same time can additionally increase the resource income and enhance the ability

