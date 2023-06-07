 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 7 June 2023

0.22.3 - Memorybox hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11416803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • changes: more color sets adjustments based on discord feedbacks. Removed a lot of "gray" colors. Changed to more colorful ones. Decreased opacity on minimap for inside borders

  • changes: elves won't spawn grass biomes on death. Instead tree could grow from their ashes

  • changes: adjusted city nameplate to be a bit darker

  • changes: some translations are updated

  • fixed: items from fallen foes on city territory were going first to a city. Instead of a person who killed them

  • fixed: in the fight, units are losing their target after being hit. As a result, doing awkward walk instead of a fight

  • fixed: soft crash related to docks

Changed files in this update

WB Windows Depot 1206561
  • Loading history…
WB Linux Depot 1206562
  • Loading history…
WB macOS Depot 1206563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link