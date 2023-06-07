0.22.3 - Memorybox hotfixes

changes: more color sets adjustments based on discord feedbacks. Removed a lot of "gray" colors. Changed to more colorful ones. Decreased opacity on minimap for inside borders

changes: elves won't spawn grass biomes on death. Instead tree could grow from their ashes

changes: adjusted city nameplate to be a bit darker

changes: some translations are updated

fixed: items from fallen foes on city territory were going first to a city. Instead of a person who killed them

fixed: in the fight, units are losing their target after being hit. As a result, doing awkward walk instead of a fight