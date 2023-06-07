-
changes: more color sets adjustments based on discord feedbacks. Removed a lot of "gray" colors. Changed to more colorful ones. Decreased opacity on minimap for inside borders
-
changes: elves won't spawn grass biomes on death. Instead tree could grow from their ashes
-
changes: adjusted city nameplate to be a bit darker
-
changes: some translations are updated
-
fixed: items from fallen foes on city territory were going first to a city. Instead of a person who killed them
-
fixed: in the fight, units are losing their target after being hit. As a result, doing awkward walk instead of a fight
-
fixed: soft crash related to docks
WorldBox - God Simulator update for 7 June 2023
0.22.3 - Memorybox hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
