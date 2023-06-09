VTube Studio 1.26.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11416612 · Last edited 9 June 2023 – 19:13:15 UTC by Wendy

This update implements the following changes:

New webcam face tracker: Google Mediapipe. Comparable quality to NVIDIA tracker but no special GPU needed and works with hand tracking too. WINDOWS ONLY for now.

Added opacity to Screen/Multiply ArtMesh Color presets. Works with hotkeys as well and is compatible with VNet.

VNet: Auto-retry for all uploads/downloads. If any upload/download fails for models or items, it is now retried until it succeeds. This fixes a bug where sometimes models would not load for collab participants.

VNet: Increased maximum session time limit: One VNet session can now be up to 45 hours before it has to be restarted.

VNet: Increased model file size limits. One model can now be up to 250 MB total (compressed) with a single-file-limit of 95 MB. The maximum file count per model is now 250, increased from 150.

Android/iOS: You can now permanently turn off the “on-screen hotkeys” (white circles) on mobile when no model is loaded. To do that, make sure no model is loaded and check the “hotkeys” settings tab.

For more info on how to set up and use the new Google Mediapipe tracker, see here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Mediapipe-Webcam-Tracker

The following minor changes/improvements were also made:

Android: Fixed bug where models were always rendered solid black on some devices including the Samsung S23.

Re-enabled automatic GPU priority setting since the bug that caused crashes has been fixed.

Models can no longer be loaded when they’re directly in the “Live2DModels” folder. This now shows a warning instead. A model should ALWAYS be in an own subfolder in the “Live2DModels” folder, something like “Live2DModels/MyCoolModel”

...and a few more minor bugfixes.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/dmgd8zGX

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio