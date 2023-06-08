Changelog version 0.1.1

Changelog

Dear Players,

We've been working hard behind the scenes to make your gaming experience even better! In response to your feedback and in our ongoing efforts to improve the game, we're excited to share the latest updates and enhancements with you. Here's what we've implemented in the latest version of the game:

Art

New art for blocking access to the Forger's house and Baldino's.

Upgraded a substantial amount of environmental textures for a richer visual experience.

Added various decor elements across the Proxima exterior and the museum.

Steven sports a fresh look with a new hat.

UI

Introduced a user-friendly pause menu enabling you to leave feedback and exit the game at any time.

Key information during dialogues is now highlighted for enhanced comprehension.

Incorporated a tutorial to master the use of the MagicBall.

Revamped "Game Over" and "End Game" screens for a more intuitive user experience.

Unveiled new sets of keyboard and controller icons for improved navigation.

Gameplay

All inventory items now trigger a celebratory sequence for a more engaging gameplay experience.

Tweaked keyboard controls: Twinsen now runs by default with the option to walk by pressing "Shift".

Fixes

Fixed a bug where certain quest items would disappear post "Game Over".

Improved performance issues to offer a smoother gaming experience on lower-end computer configurations.

Rectified several collision-related issues for seamless gameplay.

We hope you enjoy these enhancements and as always, we look forward to your feedback.

Happy gaming!

The Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered team