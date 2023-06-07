 Skip to content

Dragon Uprising Online Playtest update for 7 June 2023

Update 2023.06.07

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game favicon and banner at startup
  • Glide improve + Skyfall when falling
  • Font change to support more special characters
  • Some UI improves
  • Minor fixes

