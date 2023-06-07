- Game favicon and banner at startup
- Glide improve + Skyfall when falling
- Font change to support more special characters
- Some UI improves
- Minor fixes
Dragon Uprising Online Playtest update for 7 June 2023
Update 2023.06.07
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1934051 Depot 1934051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update