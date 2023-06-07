Draken's Shrine on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2370560/Drakens_Shrine/

I am so pleased to announce that Draken's Shrine joins Shady Corner Games!

A metroidvania action platformer set in an epic fantasy world where a barbarian woman raised in the wild, pushed by her mother stories about her father decides to look for his final resting place.

Features:

-Three act storyline about the mystery that surrounds Raeldor Draken a legendary dragon hunter.

-Lots of sidequests and places to explore and discover!

-Travel the world and visit snowy mountains, deep forests, blasted lands, ancient cities and more!

-Pixel art 90s pc game style with thousands of frames of animation.

-Unlock alternate skins and costumes.

-Unlock new powers within Rynn’s soul to fight and to traverse the terrain.

WISHLIST now on Steam! Lets show the world the love for side scrollers and Shady Corner Games! My DOS heart aches for this game and the love it has!