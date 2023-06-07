 Skip to content

Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines update for 7 June 2023

Patch 1.0.5

  • Added some community content (trading cards, badges, profile backgrounds), which is atm is in review by Valve, but should be available soon
  • Added an option for splitting disc rotations (left and right separately)
  • Fixed all issues with dials rotations
  • Fixed an issue with outlines for the fragments being too bold in some situations

