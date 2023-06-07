Patch 1.0.5

- Added some community content (trading cards, badges, profile backgrounds), which is atm is in review by Valve, but should be available soon
- Added an option for splitting disc rotations (left and right separately)
- Fixed all issues with dials rotations
- Fixed an issue with outlines for the fragments being too bold in some situations
