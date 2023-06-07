Patch 0.219 Now Live for Cinderstone Online!

Hello Cinderstone adventurers,

We're excited to announce that Patch 0.219 is now live! We've worked hard on a number of fixes and improvements, all thanks to your constructive feedback.

Here's the rundown:

Fixed City lava dungeon solo mode : Now you can take on the heat alone!

: Now you can take on the heat alone! Fixed armors and weapons not dropping from monsters : Claim your hard-earned loot!

: Claim your hard-earned loot! Attempted to fix issues related to the guild vault and guild vault node.

Fixed enchantment VFX on swords.

Possible fix to enchantment not increasing damage .

. Temporarily capped FPS at 60 to reduce GPU load. A slider for unlimited FPS will be added in the future.

to reduce GPU load. A slider for unlimited FPS will be added in the future. Possible fix for the weekly global node quest reward.

Fixed ranking on weekly global node reward.

Moved the Copper node slightly in Wellington.

Fixed node experience .

. Added rankings for node progress.

Likely fix for fireball not counting towards quest kill.

Your feedback continues to be invaluable to us, so please don't hesitate to share your thoughts on these changes. We're committed to making Cinderstone Online the best experience it can be.

Happy adventuring!