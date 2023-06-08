Update Hotfix: 8 June 2023 - 11416302

Hey fight fans,
Below are patch notes for the update hotfix shipped on 8 June 2023 - 11416302
- Updated our schedule of Prize Fights.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey fight fans,
Below are patch notes for the update hotfix shipped on 8 June 2023 - 11416302
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update