Undisputed update for 8 June 2023

Update Hotfix: 8 June 2023 - 11416302

Update Hotfix: 8 June 2023 - 11416302

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey fight fans,

Below are patch notes for the update hotfix shipped on 8 June 2023 - 11416302

  • Updated our schedule of Prize Fights.

