Tamagoneko update for 7 June 2023

1.01 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We hope you enjoyed playing Tamagoneko on the first day!
Here is the list of changes for the first day patch.

Fixes:

  • The game will now pause if the controller is changed or unplugged
  • Shop list scroll position will now reset after changing the tab
  • Renamed "Custom" costume to "Default"
  • "Inverse run button" setting is now on by default

Level changes:

  • 1-9: Eternowl will now tell you how to get off nets
  • 1-17: Fixed the death after talking to Lawrence Bin from the left side
  • 2-2: Fixed the Russian translation for Eternowl dialogue
  • 2-3: Removed unnecessary semisolids
  • 1-19: Fixed the camera scroll in the secret area
  • 3-1: The player can no longer access the ceiling of a level
  • 3-11: One jump is now easier
  • 3-14: Secret area now works properly
  • 4-1: The player can no longer access the first platform without double jump
  • 4-3: Made the beginning a bit easier
  • 4-8: The second half of a level is now easier
  • 5-17: The jump to the checkpoint is now easier
  • 6-1: The dialogue window with Enot is now fully visible on screen
  • 6-3: The level sinks slower now
  • 6-12: Two jumps after the checkpoint are easier now
  • 6-13: Four jumps are a bit easier now
  • 6-14: One jump after the checkpoint now makes sense
  • 6-17: Added a checkpoint
  • 6-18: Two jet platforms at the end are lower now
  • 6-19: Removed unnecessary spikes
  • 6-20: Removed unnecessary semisolids

