1.01 Patch Notes

We hope you enjoyed playing Tamagoneko on the first day!
Here is the list of changes for the first day patch.
Fixes:
- The game will now pause if the controller is changed or unplugged
- Shop list scroll position will now reset after changing the tab
- Renamed "Custom" costume to "Default"
- "Inverse run button" setting is now on by default
Level changes:
- 1-9: Eternowl will now tell you how to get off nets
- 1-17: Fixed the death after talking to Lawrence Bin from the left side
- 2-2: Fixed the Russian translation for Eternowl dialogue
- 2-3: Removed unnecessary semisolids
- 1-19: Fixed the camera scroll in the secret area
- 3-1: The player can no longer access the ceiling of a level
- 3-11: One jump is now easier
- 3-14: Secret area now works properly
- 4-1: The player can no longer access the first platform without double jump
- 4-3: Made the beginning a bit easier
- 4-8: The second half of a level is now easier
- 5-17: The jump to the checkpoint is now easier
- 6-1: The dialogue window with Enot is now fully visible on screen
- 6-3: The level sinks slower now
- 6-12: Two jumps after the checkpoint are easier now
- 6-13: Four jumps are a bit easier now
- 6-14: One jump after the checkpoint now makes sense
- 6-17: Added a checkpoint
- 6-18: Two jet platforms at the end are lower now
- 6-19: Removed unnecessary spikes
- 6-20: Removed unnecessary semisolids
