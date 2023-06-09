 Skip to content

Grim Dawn update for 9 June 2023

Grim Dawn V1.1.9.8 is now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As the gods have foretold, another patch walks among us.

We hope you enjoy the latest bug fixes and balance changes. Stay tuned for the next one!

For the full list of changes, stop by the forum.

