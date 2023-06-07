Update to Version 1.0 (build 70)

I'm still working on polishing up the new island/swamp world, but wanted to get this update out to fix some bugs that a few users ran into. The biggest one is depending on how you were armed and whether you were carrying a torch, it could have crashed when combat started. So that was the big one to fix.

There was also this weird bug where some NPC's at the Tavern would have different colored necks. Not sure how that happened, but it got fixed. Another bug was when I tweaked the lighting model on the last update, it created a sort of "ring" around areas that were lit by torches or spells. I fixed that.

Some of the other enhancements include being able to use the DROP button on an equipped torch so it just takes one turn to drop a lit torch to the ground instead of two turns (one to unequip then one to drop it).

I lowered the facelift option at the Labratory to 15 mushrooms instead of 25 (some thought that price too exorbitant).

Previously, abilities that did a PUSHBACK (like SHOVE) wouldn't work on creatures that were DOWN. I changed that so now they will. Those abilities also now take relative size into account to give you a bonus or a penalty when using them (e.g., its harder to shove a giant and easier on a rat).

I changed how SHOCK affects someone in water. Before, it would double shock damage. Now, it can potentially shock someone (enemy or ally) next to the original target if they're also in water (but these secondary targets take half damage). However, it won't do this on melee-type abilities or if the weapon has the shock ability (so as not to shock yourself in the next square).

This is kind of an obscure one, but pointed out to me by a beta tester so I changed it. The beta tester told me he rarely spent money on upgrading hireling skills or abilities because a better one would always come along. So I changed it so that on the higher two DIFFICULTY settings potential hirelings will now be at least 1 (second highest difficulty) or 2 (highest difficulty) levels below the level of the main character, providing the main character is level 5 or above. This creates a disincentive to just replacing existing hirelings with newer higher-level ones that show up at the Tavern as your main character levels up. If you're playing the default DIFFICULTY, or a lower one, this won't affect you.

There are other bug fixes as detailed in the release notes: https://www.infinitedungeoncrawler.com/release-notes/

One last note: Steam is good about automatically updating game content, but if you ever see an update notice and your build # (down in the lower-left corner of most screens) doesn't match, check your settings for the game in Steam and make sure updates are turned on. One trick I've found to force it to update is to go to the game listing, then MANAGE, then GAME PROPERTIES. Under LOCAL FILES click on the button for VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES... I've found that that will force the update to the latest.

My tentative release date for the new world is June 20th. I'm hoping to have everything wrapped up by then.