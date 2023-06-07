Discount Live on June 7th & The Ember Saga DLC Release

Hi desert travellers, the **60% off sale for Sands of Salzaa[/b]r that's right our biggest discount is now live for two weeks, together with new DLC discounts.

As we mentioned in the last blog, our regular updates following DLC 1 and 2 have resolved many of the issues concerning our players. With this new discount, we're also releasing our 3rd DLC, [b]The Ember Saga! **

For this DLC, we've taken greater inspiration from the more asked-for content among the community. Considering the current framework of the game, we've taken note of your ideas and 3 new gameplay features have been packed into this DLC based on that.

The Ember Saga is already available on Steam and will become available on other platforms too once they get approved there.

📌 The Ember Saga DLC Contains the Following:

The Ember Saga includes three content parts; you may choose to activate either or all of these:

Ember Workshop: This comprises all-new side story content. As you progress through the story, you'll unlock the new features [Jewel Refinement] and [Jewel Fusion]. With these you can bring new life to jewels with good effects but low levels! There are new friends to be made as you continue through the story too. Invite them to join your party or learn new skills from them.

Child Rearing: A brand-new way to interact with the Tavern Girls! Having confessed your passions to your dearly beloved, there's a chance you might just start a new chapter in your lives together, and start a family. Experience the trials and tribulations of parenthood, give your time and attention to your darling child, and see what kind of person they'll grow into—it's all down to you.

Among Legends - Xin Qi Ji: This includes a new [Selectable Class]. Xin Qi Ji takes on an assignment that leads him into the Salzaar deserts. With the Profoundness Style in his repertoire, just what kind of story will he embark upon among those swirling sands?

🌆 Ember Workshop: When it comes to the Machinos Empire's history, this is but the tip of the iceberg.

Tales of ancient dynasties; stories of eternal cities; legends of the Old King: they're all waiting to be discovered, buried beneath the sands. As fragmented, fleeting rumors, they live on.

And it's with this that the Machinos Empire reveals a snippet of its expansive history.

Following the Battle of the Black Sun, various missing-persons incidents began appearing across the desert lands. A dark plague encroached upon the tribes. Thoroughly shaken by the peril upon them, they whispered rumors of a bizarre half-metal, half-flesh creature out in the deserts. Legend has it that the beast could never die.

Speculation rippled across the tribes' population faster even than the plague. Yet the elders, drawing on their wealth of lived experience, claimed this creature the Vitalus Vitara remnants' masterwork.

The Sultans, however, were wrapped up in the throes of war, unperturbed by such rumors and legends.

Husnu, the Nasir Sultan, was one such example. His concerns lay instead with the [Ember Workshop] craftsmen, as awaited their latest weapon with bated breath. What's more, he'd caught wind that [Cherry] of the Ember Workshop had been posting up requests across the lands. Husnu hoped that, this time, she'd be able to find a few people up to the task.

Having received Cherry's assignment letter, we'll set out for the Redstone Keep. There, she'll fill us in on the details, and so, our involvement with the [Ember Workshop] shall begin. (Keep in mind that Ember Workshop assignments are challenging indeed. Take them on only once you know you're prepared.)

We'll make a new friend as we complete the assignment tasks: Ember Ocher, owner of the Ember Workshop. She can join our party too, and aid us in our plight. Yet the one pulling the strings, an enemy most powerful, grows ever closer…

Two new features can be unlocked as you embark upon the Ember Workshop tasks: jewel refinement and fusion.

Use the Refinement Furnace to refine low-level jewels to enhance their power with all kinds of Magic Dust. (*Jewel dust can be obtained by salvaging jewels in the Ember Workshop.)

And with the Fusion Furnace, you can combine two jewels of the same level to form a random, higher-level jewel. If you wish to fuse jewels of differing levels, however, you'll need to first unlock the corresponding formulas.

👪 Child Rearing: Children—even more of a handful than the tribe members!

Succeed in confessing your love to the Tavern Girl of your dreams, and you'll have a chance to start a family with her; raise a child, and start a whole new chapter in your lives. (Fail, however, and you'll have to pick yourself up and try again.)

You'll need to get involved as she carries your unborn child, taking part in a range of interactions together, and shouldering parental responsibilities. (A range of different events will affect the youngster's development, and thus their attributes.)

Eventually, the wait will be over and a new life shall be born into Salzaar. It's then that you must name your child; a name that shall accompany them throughout the years as they grow. (So make sure to choose wisely 🙏).

Your newborn baby boy/girl will be cared for by their mother, but remember that you must visit often, too. Their development is split across four stages: Infancy → Childhood → Adolescence → Adulthood. In each stage, you'll need to make decisions that will influence the path their development takes. As you'll see, though, they'll go through rebellious phases. How you deal with their rebellion is up to you.

Your child will have sets of different character images and models for their Adolescence and Adulthood (also differing according to their gender). As they come of age, you'll also get another chance to customize their features, again altering their images and models.

Apart from their parents' skill pages, there's also 4 Bloodline skill pages for children to select from: Bloodline Combat, Bloodline Archery, Bloodline Magic and Bloodline Healing. (You can pick a Bloodline skill for your heir during the One Year Old event, and once confirmed, this cannot be changed once confirmed. Choose wisely!)

Bloodline Combat: A combat skill page focusing on Strength.

• Blade Force: Unleash two rapid slashes, each dealing Physical Attack x 0.75 + Strength x 1 damage.

• Force Combo: Unleash Blade Force then three more strikes, each dealing Physical Attack x 1 + Strength x 1 damage.

• Vortex: Deal Physical Attack x 1 + Strength x 1.5 damage per second to enemies within 350 cubits.

• Slice Vortex: Unleash a vortex of air slices, dealing Physical Attack x 1 + Strength x 1.5 damage per second to enemies within 650 cubits.

• Clone Rush: Summon four shadow clones to stab at the target, dealing Physical Attack x 0.5 + Strength x 1 damage to enemies in their path.

• Clone Combo: Unleash a Clone Rush stab attack, then summon four shadow clones that stab forth to deal Physical Attack x 1 + Strength x 1 damage to the target and enemies in their path.

Bloodline Archery: A combat skill page focusing on Agility.

• Piercing Arrows: Fire an arrow that pierces enemies, flying 2,500 cubits in a straight line and dealing Physical Attack x 1.5 + Agility x 1.5 damage to enemies hit.

• Piercing Arrows: Heavy: Piercing Arrows gain Knockback effects and doubled damage.

• Scatter Hail: Fire 9 arrows, each dealing Physical Attack x 0.5 + Agility x 1 damage.

• Scatter Hail: Retreat: You dash backward 800 cubits before unleashing Scatter Hail.

• Web Shot: Fire a specially-made arrow that deals Physical Attack x 1.5 + Agility x 1.5 damage to enemies hit, then ensnares all in a 400-cubit range with a web. Those ensnared take Physical Attack x 0.2 + Agility x 0.5 damage per second, and are Slowed.

• Arcane Web Shot: Web Shots summon forth a Toxic Spider Queen on hit, lasting 10 seconds.

Bloodline Magic: A combat skill page focusing on Spirit.

• Fireball: Launch a fireball that explodes upon hitting an enemy, dealing Magic Attack x 2 + Spirit x 2 Magic Damage to all enemies within 400 cubits. Targets hit are Burned for 8 seconds.

• Pyromancy: Greatly enhance your Fireballs, increasing their blast radius to 800 cubits and explosion damage to Magic Attack x 5 + Spirit x 5 Magic Damage.

• Arctic Spear: Launch forth an icy spear that flies 3,000 cubits in a straight line, dealing Magic Attack x 1.5 + Spirit x 1.5 Magic Damage. Targets hit are Frozen for 3 seconds.

• Arctic Spear: Penta: You launch 5 spears with Arctic Spear, their damage increased by 50%. Deals +50% damage to Frozen enemies.

• Thunder Tempest: Summon forth 10 thunderclouds at random locations within the target area, lasting 8 seconds. Snow falls from the clouds, dealing Magic Attack x 0.1 + Spirit x 0.1 Magic Damage to those within a 200-cubit range beneath them for 5 seconds. A bolt of lightning strikes from clouds every 2 seconds, dealing Magic Attack x 0.3 + Spirit x 0.3 Magic Damage to those within a 200-cubit range beneath them. Targets struck by lightning are Shocked for 2 seconds.

• Meteorologic Mastery: Thunder Tempest summons an additional 5 clouds.

Bloodline Healing: A support skill page focusing on Spirit.

• Healing Zone: Create a 900-cubit healing zone, in which allies recover Magic Attack x 1 + Spirit x 1 Health per second. This zone lasts 10 seconds.

• Healing Zone: Filiality: Healing Zone takes effect at your location one extra time.

• Safe Zone: Create a 900-cubit safe zone, in which allies gain shield and Damage Reduction equal to 3% Max Health. This zone lasts 10 seconds.

• Safe Zone: Filiality: Safe Zone takes effect at your location one extra time.

• Blessed Zone: Create a 900-cubit blessed zone, in which allies gain Magic Attack x 0.5 + Spirit x 0.5 Attack. This zone lasts 12 seconds.

• Blessed Zone: Filiality: Blessed Zone takes effect at your location one extra time.

Having learned one of the four aforementioned basic disciplines, your heirs also excel in team effort attacks and can launch skills with you. But that's not all: as your heirs continue to grow, they'll learn a variety of [adventure skills] based on how they train.

🔪 Among Legends - Xin Qi Ji: A Grand Chinese Swordsman

Xin Qi Ji is a collaboration character from our title Among Legends. He'll be joining the world Salzaar as the protagonist, featuring an all-new [Selectable Class].

[Xin Qi Ji]'s Attributes:

**Arcane Talents - 0

Attribute Growth**

Strength: 8

Agility: 6

Spirit: 1

Essence: 10

[Profoundness Style] Skill Page - Focuses on counterattack skills and strengthening physique. Comprises the Profound Sword, Profound Mind and Demon Sword.

• Profound Sword: Equipping a One-handed Sword changes basic attack to Profound Sword and increases Evade by Skill Level x 5%. At Profound Sword level 3, basic attacks cannot miss, be evaded or blocked, and deal Agility x 0.2 x Skill Level as extra Damage.

• Profound Force: Slashes forward to cause three blade forces that travel, each force dealing Physical Attack x 0.8 + 40 x Skill Level Damage.

• Force Absorb: Recover 15 x Skill Level% of the damage dealt by Profound Force as Health.

• Meteora Strike: Advance 1000 cubits forward, dealing Physical Attack x 1 + 100 x Skill Level Damage to enemies hit, then slash 8 times, creating blade force that deals Physical Attack x 1.5 + 150 x Skill Level Damage. Enemies hit by blade force are Forced together and Stunned for 1 second.

• Blade Shower: Blade Shower can be used within 5 seconds of using Meteora Strike to summon blades that strike at enemies in an area, with each blade dealing Physical Attack x 1 + Agility x 1 Damage.

• Headstrong: Increases Crit Rate by 5 x Skill Level%. Critical hits have a 10 x Skill Level% chance to cause Knockback and Stun enemies for as many seconds as the skill's level.

• Ghostly Sacrifice: Dons the Ghostly Sacrifice mask, gaining a shield equal to Essence x 20 + 500 x Skill Level.

• Ghostly Sacrifice: Wail: Lets out a piercing howl when donning the Ghostly Sacrifice mask, Stunning enemies within 700 cubits for 2 seconds.

• Ghostly Sacrifice: Stagger: Gains the Stagger effect while the Ghostly Sacrifice shield is active. When attacked in melee, stagger enemies back and deal Essence x 3 + 50 x Skill Level True Damage.

• Ghostly Sacrifice: Demon: The shield of Ghostly Sacrifice affects all allies within 700 cubits but is only half as potent.

• Profound Mind: Increase Max Mana by 5 x Skill Level%. Increase Mana Regen/s by 5 x Skill Level.

• Bastion: Increase your Damage Reduction by 10 x Skill Level.

• Bastion Commander: Melee units - Increase Damage Reduction by 10 x Skill Level%.

• Sword Mastery: When using sword weapons, increase damage by 5 x Skill Level%.

• Profound Claymore: Attacking enemies with the Profound Claymore alters basic attacks for 25 seconds.

The Ember Saga DLC is currently available on Steam, and it'll become available on other platforms too as soon as it is approved.

Feel free to join our Discord to talk about the DLC or the game at large, and share your journeys throughout the sands! Should you encounter any issues, you can always tell us about them in the Bug Report channel there. We'll collect issues and fix them as soon as we can!