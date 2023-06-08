Hotfix v0.4-66637

Hello farmers,
We fixed a few more bugs this time. Hopefully, this makes for a smoother playing experience.
Bugfix:
- Fix Dialogue Box Stuck when receiving Stamina Fruit.
- Fix when the player is holding the scythe charging animation when the day end will cause the player to be stuck in this animation position forever.
- Fix Crash when obtaining Hardwood in Mid-Forest.
- Fix the issue on the MainHUD stamina bar.
- Fix Controller cannot send input on Data Processing Menu.
- Fix Controller cannot send input on Early Access / Gamepass Preview Notice after returning to title from a running game.
Improvement:
- Increase quest text font size.
Thank you,
Stairway Team
