Coral Island update for 8 June 2023

Hotfix v0.4-66637

Build 11416101

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello farmers,

We fixed a few more bugs this time. Hopefully, this makes for a smoother playing experience.

Bugfix:

  • Fix Dialogue Box Stuck when receiving Stamina Fruit.
  • Fix when the player is holding the scythe charging animation when the day end will cause the player to be stuck in this animation position forever.
  • Fix Crash when obtaining Hardwood in Mid-Forest.
  • Fix the issue on the MainHUD stamina bar.
  • Fix Controller cannot send input on Data Processing Menu.
  • Fix Controller cannot send input on Early Access / Gamepass Preview Notice after returning to title from a running game.

Improvement:

  • Increase quest text font size.

Thank you,
Stairway Team

