- Changed neighborhood background.
- Added opening scene at the beginning of the game
- Removed "amogus" audio from the start of the game
- Modified Kaoru's dialogue during his route to be a bit more morbid
Otome Legends update for 8 June 2023
UPDATE! Changed background and opening scene!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
