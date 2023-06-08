 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Otome Legends update for 8 June 2023

UPDATE! Changed background and opening scene!

Share · View all patches · Build 11416088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed neighborhood background.
  • Added opening scene at the beginning of the game
  • Removed "amogus" audio from the start of the game
  • Modified Kaoru's dialogue during his route to be a bit more morbid

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121491 Depot 2121491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121492 Depot 2121492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link