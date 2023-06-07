Patch Notes 1.76

New Feature: Production Limits

Often you may not want to have a recipe produce its maximum amount - maybe you are preserving resources for another recipe, or you're trying to maximize market fulfillment scores without oversupplying.

Now you can set production limits for an individual recipe. The default is 'no limit', but you can choose a 'per second' limit with a specified rate, or limit it based on current demand. In the screenshot below, Planks has been limited to 10 per second.



To access this configuration panel, click on the production rate section of the individual recipe bar.

A few notes on this feature:

The per-second rate is a hard cap, the recipe will not produce more than this rate no matter how much production capacity is assigned or upgrades applied.

The production limit will be the reference point for the production capacity ratio that is displayed on the recipe. So if you have a per-second rate limit of 10 per second, and you're only able to produce 5 per second, the displayed ratio will be 50%. Or, if you have assigned production capacity that could produce 20 per second, the displayed ratio will be 200%.

The Auto-assign function will attempt to balance production capacity so it is as close 100% as possible (without going under)

Limiting based on demand basically means that storage will not increase

The 'demand' limit for markets will limit sales to the baseline requested fulfillment for the item. It will not attempt to oversupply that item for bonus coins / xp as is normally possible with some upgrades.

You can specify production limits per building (on the crafting, cultivation, and prospecting panels) or per panel (on the harvesting and trading panel). Individual recipes can then be set to "Inherit" which will make them choose the parent setting, otherwise their local setting will override the parent setting.

Production limits are not available on Research of Buildings panel.

Trading improvements

Because of the new Production Limits feature, auto-balance is now possible on the Trading panel. If using auto-assign here, you'll often want to set the production limits to a specific per-second rate or to meet demand. This helps you preserve resources for the local town so you don't export too much.

There's also a new option to set trading mode to "none" instead of forcing the player to choose export or import. This will prevent Auto-Assign from trying to place production capacity on those recipes. For new files going forward, 'None' will be the default option for most recipes, whereas unique resources will be assigned to Import or Export by default based on whether they can be produced in the local biome. But legacy files will keep their previous settings of import or export and will need to be manually changed if that's the desired setting.

Additionally, there is a new section near the top for "Unique Resources (Import)" to conveniently display the most commonly traded items that do not belong to the local biome.

Other changes