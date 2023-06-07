[UPDATE] Player Journey improvements

Ahead of our big update later this summer, we're making some improvements to your experience today. Check out full patch notes below!
The update is immediately available, just drop the game to download the patch.
Don't forget to join us on Discord to let us know how you're doing in the Arena.
Patch Notes 0.2.6-2e916fe8
PLAYER JOURNEY
Pre-match Screen update
- Each player’s Skin and Hero preview, and Hero info by clicking on the Player widget
Lobby Screen - main screen
- Lobby Screen layout polishing
- UI design update and polishing
Avatar Constructor Screen in Career Tab - Constructor of Player Badge
- Avatar Constructor Screen layout update
- UI design update
BUG FIXES
Career Tab
- Customization - Default Avatars, Frames, and Banners have been fixed
Lobby
- Friends - Teammate Levels are now displayed accurately.
KNOWN ISSUES
In Match
- Zeno in Titan form has a visual glitch when aiming by a spear (on the spine element appears and disappears)
- Niya can sometimes become invisible after using her dash’s ability till the next use of the ability (unstable)
- Matches sometimes do not stop after 5 mins and players continue to fight through the win/loss screen.
- The running animation can get stuck in one frame for a while (unstable).
- Bots can stand still on round start (unstable).
Heroes Tab
- Hero Unlock screen - Optima - Many thanks! for reporting this spelling error. "Congratulation" should really be "Congratulations".
- Info (also Hero Unlock screen) - Optima Description - The colorful "Coludurst" is, in fact, intended to be "Cloudburst".
- Skins - Optima - Default Skin is not equipped by default and has a Get Skin button.
- Skins - Zeno Legendary Titan skin is smaller than other Zeno Titan skins
Career Tab
- Customisation - When this screen is open - The hero in the background disappears in a few seconds.
Pre-match selection screen
- Bots' names in the Pre-match screen may not match with bot's names in the game
