[UPDATE] Player Journey improvements

Ahead of our big update later this summer, we're making some improvements to your experience today. Check out full patch notes below!

The update is immediately available, just drop the game to download the patch.

Patch Notes 0.2.6-2e916fe8

PLAYER JOURNEY

Pre-match Screen update

Each player’s Skin and Hero preview, and Hero info by clicking on the Player widget

Lobby Screen - main screen

Lobby Screen layout polishing

UI design update and polishing

Avatar Constructor Screen in Career Tab - Constructor of Player Badge

Avatar Constructor Screen layout update

UI design update

BUG FIXES

Career Tab

Customization - Default Avatars, Frames, and Banners have been fixed

Lobby

Friends - Teammate Levels are now displayed accurately.

KNOWN ISSUES

In Match

Zeno in Titan form has a visual glitch when aiming by a spear (on the spine element appears and disappears)

Niya can sometimes become invisible after using her dash’s ability till the next use of the ability (unstable)

Matches sometimes do not stop after 5 mins and players continue to fight through the win/loss screen.

The running animation can get stuck in one frame for a while (unstable).

Bots can stand still on round start (unstable).

Heroes Tab

Hero Unlock screen - Optima - Many thanks! for reporting this spelling error. "Congratulation" should really be "Congratulations".

Info (also Hero Unlock screen) - Optima Description - The colorful "Coludurst" is, in fact, intended to be "Cloudburst".

Skins - Optima - Default Skin is not equipped by default and has a Get Skin button.

Skins - Zeno Legendary Titan skin is smaller than other Zeno Titan skins

Career Tab

Customisation - When this screen is open - The hero in the background disappears in a few seconds.

Pre-match selection screen