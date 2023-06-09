EARLY ACCESS - PATCH NOTES - V0.89.03

Major Graphical Improvements: A New Perspective!

A brand new way to discover the world of Voltaire! Improved graphical fidelity, a new camera perspective, enhanced particle effects and new 2.5D house looks.

New Materials: Souldust and Soulscrap!

Shinies everywhere! Souldust and Soulscrap are a new way to craft those precious Soulstones through the Alchemy Table.