EARLY ACCESS - PATCH NOTES - V0.89.03

NEW!
Major Graphical Improvements: A New Perspective!
A brand new way to discover the world of Voltaire! Improved graphical fidelity, a new camera perspective, enhanced particle effects and new 2.5D house looks.
New Materials: Souldust and Soulscrap!
Shinies everywhere! Souldust and Soulscrap are a new way to craft those precious Soulstones through the Alchemy Table.
New Blueprint: Soul Collector!
Reaping Compassion! A Soul Collector will grant you Souldust for each baddie defeated every night.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Pyromancer skill tree to reset on game load
- Fixed an issue that could cause the ending cinematic to not display properly upon defeating the final boss
- Fixed an issue that could cause the fog around the biome’s edge to display on the wrong visual layer
- Fixed an issue that could cause buglings from BugBug’s eggs to spawn during the day time
- Fixed an issue that could cause Werebats to be counted twice in the “enemies remaining” UI
- Fixed an issue that could cause some pets to be duplicated every time you swapped classes
- Fixed Ylga’s shop item descriptions to properly represent consumable items
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the “items received” tag from displaying when being awarded soulstones from Olga or Elga
- Fixed an issue that was causing some boats and sunshade props in the Silverbane Bay biome to spawn blue leaves when walked through
- Fixed an issue that was causing some weather particle effects to not properly scale with camera zoom, especially during Bloodmoon
- Fixed an issue that could cause missions requiring the crafting of certain materials to be completed when the wrong material was crafted
- Fixed an issue causing the level up pop-up on P2 to not have a selection until the joystick was moved
- Fixed an issue that could cause P2 to lose control after P1 completed the Inventory tutorial
- Fixed an issue that could cause conflicting control between P1 and P2 in the Alchemy Table UI
- Fixed an issue that caused the text displayed when gaining XP from composting to not take boons into account
- Fixed an issue that caused the amount of any reward received by Elga and Olga to mismatch the actual amount received
BALANCE
- Decreased how fast an enemy wave can be spawned at later stages of the game
- Enemy waves will now spawn in a more gradual interval instead of clumping up as much towards the end of the night cycle
- Frostling’s attack range increased
- Frostling’s attack speed decreased
- Boons will now include a level-based unlocking progression, where reaching a certain level is mandatory in order to further augment each boon
- Retired the old Soulstone alchemical recipe in favor of the new one using Soulscrap
- Added a new alchemical recipe to allow transformation of Souldust into Soulscrap
