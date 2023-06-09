 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voltaire - The Vegan Vampire update for 9 June 2023

EARLY ACCESS - PATCH NOTES - V0.89.03

Share · View all patches · Build 11416018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW!

  • Major Graphical Improvements: A New Perspective!
    A brand new way to discover the world of Voltaire! Improved graphical fidelity, a new camera perspective, enhanced particle effects and new 2.5D house looks.

  • New Materials: Souldust and Soulscrap!
    Shinies everywhere! Souldust and Soulscrap are a new way to craft those precious Soulstones through the Alchemy Table.

  • New Blueprint: Soul Collector!
    Reaping Compassion! A Soul Collector will grant you Souldust for each baddie defeated every night.

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Pyromancer skill tree to reset on game load
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the ending cinematic to not display properly upon defeating the final boss
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the fog around the biome’s edge to display on the wrong visual layer
  • Fixed an issue that could cause buglings from BugBug’s eggs to spawn during the day time
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Werebats to be counted twice in the “enemies remaining” UI
  • Fixed an issue that could cause some pets to be duplicated every time you swapped classes
  • Fixed Ylga’s shop item descriptions to properly represent consumable items
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the “items received” tag from displaying when being awarded soulstones from Olga or Elga
  • Fixed an issue that was causing some boats and sunshade props in the Silverbane Bay biome to spawn blue leaves when walked through
  • Fixed an issue that was causing some weather particle effects to not properly scale with camera zoom, especially during Bloodmoon
  • Fixed an issue that could cause missions requiring the crafting of certain materials to be completed when the wrong material was crafted
  • Fixed an issue causing the level up pop-up on P2 to not have a selection until the joystick was moved
  • Fixed an issue that could cause P2 to lose control after P1 completed the Inventory tutorial
  • Fixed an issue that could cause conflicting control between P1 and P2 in the Alchemy Table UI
  • Fixed an issue that caused the text displayed when gaining XP from composting to not take boons into account
  • Fixed an issue that caused the amount of any reward received by Elga and Olga to mismatch the actual amount received

BALANCE

  • Decreased how fast an enemy wave can be spawned at later stages of the game
  • Enemy waves will now spawn in a more gradual interval instead of clumping up as much towards the end of the night cycle
  • Frostling’s attack range increased
  • Frostling’s attack speed decreased
  • Boons will now include a level-based unlocking progression, where reaching a certain level is mandatory in order to further augment each boon
  • Retired the old Soulstone alchemical recipe in favor of the new one using Soulscrap
  • Added a new alchemical recipe to allow transformation of Souldust into Soulscrap

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952541 Depot 1952541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link