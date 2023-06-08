Patch 1.3.1

New feature
- Newsboard
Information about the build, the competitive scene and the Discord channel
- Leaderboard
Now showcases the active Class
- Bug fix
- Balancing
- Adjustments on Classes and blades
- Main Pirate is much slower
- Main Tyrant is faster, less wind-up, +5 Awaken
- Legacy Tyrant is faster, +10 Awaken
- Legendary Pirate much is slower- 5 Awaken
- Main Barb is faster
- Legendary Duelist +5 Awaken
- Legendary Knight is faster, less wind-up, easier axis
- Legendary Sam has easier axis, +5 Awaken
- Main Sam has easier axis, +5 Awaken
- Main Knight has easier axis
- Legendary Persian is slower, relies more on true edge
- Legendary Viking +150ms WindUp window
- Legendary Knight +200ms WindUp window
- Legendary Barb is marginally faster
- Legendary Tyrant is marginally faster, less wind-up
Changed files in this update