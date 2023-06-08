 Skip to content

Broken Edge update for 8 June 2023

Patch 1.3.1

Patch 1.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feature

  • Newsboard

Information about the build, the competitive scene and the Discord channel

  • Leaderboard

Now showcases the active Class

  • Bug fix
  • Balancing
  • Adjustments on Classes and blades
  • Main Pirate is much slower
  • Main Tyrant is faster, less wind-up, +5 Awaken
  • Legacy Tyrant is faster, +10 Awaken
  • Legendary Pirate much is slower- 5 Awaken
  • Main Barb is faster
  • Legendary Duelist +5 Awaken
  • Legendary Knight is faster, less wind-up, easier axis
  • Legendary Sam has easier axis, +5 Awaken
  • Main Sam has easier axis, +5 Awaken
  • Main Knight has easier axis
  • Legendary Persian is slower, relies more on true edge
  • Legendary Viking +150ms WindUp window
  • Legendary Knight +200ms WindUp window
  • Legendary Barb is marginally faster
  • Legendary Tyrant is marginally faster, less wind-up

