Our Beta weekend is coming! This Friday 9 to Monday 12 June you'll be able to beta test the game!

So much has been added since the Alpha playtests - environment, tasks, items - and you'll be able to try it out all weekend!

If you didn't already receive an access code via email or Discord,, then head over to our Deceit 2 page and hit 'Request Access'.

And don't forget to join our Discord so you can talk with other Beta players!