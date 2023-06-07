Version 1.0.2

- fixed a crash on startup (on some Intel CPUs)
- fixed a crash when entering stage 6-1 or 6-2 (on some Nvidia GPUs and Apple Silicon)
Thanks to everyone who reported and helped me fix those issues!
