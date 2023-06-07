- We have fixed a bug that caused items added to ingredients in the modifier window to be lost when the modifier window was closed.
- We have fixed a bug in which the chickens could not enter the chicken coop.
- We have fixed a bug that caused cows not to leave the barn.
- We have reduced the brightness of the fireflies to avoid the flickering caused by the bloom.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that the animals could go through the doors if they were placed while they were open.
- We have fixed several interface bugs.
- We have reduced the experience given in the missions.
Travellers Rest update for 7 June 2023
v0.6.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
