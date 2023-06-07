 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 7 June 2023

v0.6.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11415817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that caused items added to ingredients in the modifier window to be lost when the modifier window was closed.
  • We have fixed a bug in which the chickens could not enter the chicken coop.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused cows not to leave the barn.
  • We have reduced the brightness of the fireflies to avoid the flickering caused by the bloom.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that the animals could go through the doors if they were placed while they were open.
  • We have fixed several interface bugs.
  • We have reduced the experience given in the missions.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link