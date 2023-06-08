PAYDAY 2: Update 237 Changelog

Note that Linux users will not receive this update or any following updates coming to PC. In addition, Linux players will be unable to matchmake with other PC clients following this update.

We tried to find a solution, but ultimately found it unfeasible due to the Linux version being on an older version of the PAYDAY 2 engine.

Heist Fixes

Border Crossing - Increased the amount of EXP per loot bag secured from 500 to 1000.

Hostile Takeover - Fixed an issue that allowed Crew AI to reach an area inaccessible to the player.

Midland Ranch - Fixed a graphical issue on one of the trucks.

Mountain Master - Fixed an issue that would cause players to become stuck when interacting with the mirrors, that conceal the gold, while being in a certain position.

Green Bridge - Fixed an issue that would allow the Overkill and above Achievement, Attacked Helicopter, to be unlocked on Very Hard difficulty.

Transport: Park - Fixed an issue that would cause odd spawns with certain trucks.

Weapon & Mods Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the Rami Suppressor and Dourif Muzzle to not be equipable on the Miyaka 10 Special SMG.

Fixed a graphical issue on both the Rami Suppressor and the Dourif Muzzle when equipped on the WASP-DS SMG.

Fixed a graphical issue on both the Rami Suppressor and the Dourif Muzzle, on the Cavity 9mm, that occurred when switching between Primary and Secondary weapons.

Fixed laser mods on the Campbell 74 LMG to be more centered.

Fixed a graphical issue with the Platypus Grip mod when equipped on the Akimbo STRYK 18c Pistols.

Fixed an issue with the Compact-5 SMG, and its Akimbo version, that would allow mods to be equipped that are incompatible.

Fixed a graphical issue when holding the Thanatos .50 cal Sniper Rifle.

Fixed a graphical issue on the Cavity 9mm whenever a weapon color had been applied.

Fixed a graphical issue on the Plated AR Magazine mod when a color was applied to it.

The Kang Arms X1 Sniper Rifle now has a 45-degree sight available as a mod.

Reduced the shakiness of certain animations of the Deimos Shotgun. More specifically, the alternate fire recoil and the recoil when aiming down sights.

Removed the Buckeye Suppressor as an available mod for the Campbell 74 LMG.

General tweaks & fixes

Fixed an issue with some sniper and AP slug achievements, related to penetrating walls, that caused them to remain locked even after requirements were met.

Items previously only available by special means, such as activating a Steam key or following the Steam group, can now also be obtained by signing up to and linking a Starbreeze Nebula Account.

Additions

Added in-game social hub to assist with cross-play across PC platforms.

_Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any issues with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the steam library; right click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".

The process may take some time to finish._

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias