Version 1.6 Now Available!

Hey, everyone! The 1.6 update is finally here, at long last! This update contains two new cheats, as well as some new features to help you stay up to date on your latest runs. Read on to learn more!

New Cheat: Darkness



Are you afraid of the dark? This upcoming cheat might not be for you! Trek through the mines with nothing but your headlamp to guide you to safety! Blinding Rubies will be your friend now more than ever.

New Cheat: Flying Foods



Someone stop that runaway muffin!! If you thought the bonus items were too easy to go for, this cheat should make things a bit more interesting! Just be sure not to eat the wings.

Notifications



With all of the unlockables in the game, it can be a bit hard to tell right away when you've unlocked something new, so now you'll get notified about it when the game is over! You'll be able to see when you've unlocked new palettes, game modes, and more!

Other Additions & Tweaks

Revamped the records menu. The stat for total games played is gone, the game now keeps track of total time played when not in the menus, and the most deadly enemy you've encountered now shows a skull next to it.

The "no snake speed limit" cheat has been reworked into "speedy snakes" - snakes will get faster after every level instead of every three levels

Hard mode is now even harder!

The game now shows badges for the currently active cheats in certain spots in the menu to better convey when cheats are active

When beating the game with a cheat active, the game will now display a gem next to the respective cheat in the cheats menu

Bonus items stay on screen for slightly longer before disappearing

When pausing the game, the screen now darkens to show the options better

The game now counts time elapsed in frames instead of in seconds (essentially, the game no longer measures times in real time, so slower devices or devices with lag spikes won't get runs with a higher final time)

Removed the "end game option" from the options menu

Slightly tweaked how the overlay artwork gets drawn

Made a few optimizations for better performance

Bug Fixes