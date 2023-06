Share · View all patches · Build 11415601 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 17:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Here's 1.0.1 of Glypha: Vintage.

• Added a handful of achievements. If they're cool I can add more.

• Added controller support for MacOS. (Steam client does need to be running though.)

• A couple small bug fixes.

This release is my thanks to the feedback I have received from the community.