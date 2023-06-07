Starship Troopers: Terran Command Anniversary Celebration A Year of Epic Battles

Attention, Troopers! The Federation expects the best. But, it also gives the best. We’re celebrating the first anniversary of Starship Troopers: Terran Command and we expect every Trooper to brace themselves for an action-packed extravaganza filled with surprises and rewards. A year of war against the Bugs has been tough on humanity, but we’re succeeding beyond expectations.

In honor of this momentous occasion, we're unleashing a day-long celebration dedicated to the beloved franchise that has captured the hearts of gamers across the galaxy. Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we unveil a host of exciting activities and surprises that will make this anniversary a truly special event. As any good officer would say: Have fun! That’s an order!

Unbeatable Deals and Discounts

Gear up for a sale like no other as we unleash a never-before-seen discount on Starship Troopers: Terran Command. So, prepare to buy more, Citizen, and secure your copy of the game at an irresistible price. This is also your chance to rally your civilian friends: sign them up today and they too can experience the thrill of intergalactic warfare and serving humanity - as true Citizens would.

Unleash the Streams

Embark on a journey alongside popular streamers who will be broadcasting their conquests in Starship Troopers: Terran Command. Witness their strategic prowess and learn from their tactics as they dive into the heart of the Bug-infested battlegrounds. Join the ranks and partake in the live chat as you exchange battle stories with fellow Troopers.

Discord Challenge

We will launch a special Discord activity for the community. Keep following us as we’re going to release more information in the next days.

A Message from the Devs

The creators of Starship Troopers: Terran Command have a special treat in store for all loyal Troopers. Discover how our Federal Scientists advance our technology, and explore their future plans with their expert insight in a stunning editorial. Gain an inside look at the game's development process and dive deeper into the universe that has captivated fans around the world. They have the technology, they are developing the weapons, they need soldiers. They need you!

The Gift That Keeps on Giving: Steam Achievements

The Federation knows how to reward its most dedicated Troopers. As a token of appreciation for your unwavering support in defending humanity's bright future: we have a super gift in store. Prepare to unlock an array of thrilling achievements that will test your skills, reward your ambitions, and showcase your dedication to the very ideals the Federation was built on. Rise through the ranks and prove yourself as the ultimate Trooper.

The first anniversary of Starship Troopers: Terran Command promises to be an unforgettable event for both seasoned fans and new recruits alike. Join us in the celebration and prepare to make your mark in the galaxy. The battle for our future is far from over, but with your support, we’ll fight… and we’ll win!