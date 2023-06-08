Update Notes - 09.06.2023

[GENERAL]
- Added extra skill slot for mount on mobile.
- Added tag effect for God Mode tag.
- Added tag effect for Beta Tester tag.
- Friend list limit increased from 30 to 50.
- Monster names become evident and the colors of the names will now change according to the power level of the monsters towards you.
- The dark gray name indicates that the monster is much weaker than you and will not give experience.
- The gray name indicates that the monster is weak and will give little experience.
- The white name indicates that the monster is suitable for your level and will give good experience.
- The red name indicates that the monster is stronger than you and will give average experience.
- The dark red name indicates that the monster is much stronger than you and will give little experience.
[PERFORMANCE]
- Performance improvements have been made on the DigiNet Arena map.
[MAP]
- The Sudden War map has been completely renewed.
[TRANSLATION]
- All item descriptions have been translated into supported languages.
[SYSTEM]
- AOE Skill Assist and Directional Skill Assist have been added to the game settings for mobile users. When you activate these options, the initial aiming position of the skills will be above the target.
- The fishing system has been renewed.
- When the cursor is on the green area, you can fill the fishing bar by pressing PUSH or SPACE, when the bar is full, you will caught the fish.
[FIXES]
- Adjusted the handle part of the Night Bow skin.
- Fixed a bug in Red Clan Shoes(M) production cost.
- Fixed bugs related to Devil Drako.
- Some UI adjustments have been made.
- Fixed some bugs related to light monsters in the Tower Of Sky map.
- Fixed the Orc Boss monster's red carpet.
- Adjusted Lucky Wheel and Piano UIs.
[QUEST]
- Fish quest experience rewards increased.
- Mystic Swamp patrol quest experience rewards increased.
[MATCHMAKING]
- Premium tasks in the Matchmaking panel now easier. You can earn rewards by winning fewer matches.
[AC SHOP]
- Beater costume set has been added to the AC Shop.
- The Sunlight weapon set has been added to the AC Shop.
- You can now preview houses before purchasing them.
[INFORMATIONS]
- Estimated iOS release date: this week!
- We continue to improve on the problem of the target appearing in the wrong place after the stun.
Changed files in this update