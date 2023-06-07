Added a few UI elements and controls in order to make it easier for a fresh player to identify the controls and key bindings.
Added a photo mode.
Sneak peek into the areas that will be newly added with the next patch.
SimPoly Drive update for 7 June 2023
Improvements to UI and controls
