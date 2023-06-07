 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beneath Oresa update for 7 June 2023

0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11415476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Increased We Prevail rarity to Unrivaled (3) from Exceptional (2)

Additions / Improvements

  • Added new animation for True Penitent card
  • Emergency Channeling details now available during companion selection
  • Untouched Cult of Sheena’s modifiers now displayed during combat

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an animation issue affecting Envoys
  • Fixed an issue where impact VFXs would not be placed appropriately
  • Fixed the issue preventing the game from running in windowed mode
  • Fixed a rare animation issue affecting the Artisan of the Impossible Design
  • Fixed an issue affecting character selection’s portraits
  • Fixed an issue an VFX issue affecting the Ire Absorber
  • Fixed a rare UI issue where Antiquorums’ tooltip would stop working

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1803401 Depot 1803401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link