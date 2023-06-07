Balance Changes
- Increased We Prevail rarity to Unrivaled (3) from Exceptional (2)
Additions / Improvements
- Added new animation for True Penitent card
- Emergency Channeling details now available during companion selection
- Untouched Cult of Sheena’s modifiers now displayed during combat
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an animation issue affecting Envoys
- Fixed an issue where impact VFXs would not be placed appropriately
- Fixed the issue preventing the game from running in windowed mode
- Fixed a rare animation issue affecting the Artisan of the Impossible Design
- Fixed an issue affecting character selection’s portraits
- Fixed an issue an VFX issue affecting the Ire Absorber
- Fixed a rare UI issue where Antiquorums’ tooltip would stop working
Changed files in this update