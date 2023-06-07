Patch notes 7 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11415474 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! We added a few things today, including descriptions for status effects. Here are the details:

Added descriptions for all status effects. I still need to make this work with the localization system, and there are a few abilities that need special handling that I need to type out manually. But for the most part, you can now see what all status effects do.

Added Dreamcap Mushrooms to enemy plant loot tables.

Expanded goblin troops to include goblin rogues, berserkers, rangers, and druids. At zones farther from the start, these goblin troops are replaced by orcs. They all have leveled equipment and loot tables.

Added skill tiles to the knight skill board, for unlocking some accessories that were previously unusable.

Changed Faded status effect to increase dodge. Before, it didn't do anything. I wouldn't have caught that if not for the status description. If you see any other status effects that don't do anything, or that do something unexpected, let me know!

That's it for now. Thanks for playing Septaroad Voyager!