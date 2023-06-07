Wingman AI Beta Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

Wingmen can now talk! They'll let you know what they are doing and respond to commands so that you know they are doing what they are supposed to be! Pilot voices - there is now a drop down in the Sierra Hotel area to select which voice to use for your pilots. At the moment there is only the default male voice but I'll be adding more shortly. Added "Move To Position" command (F8 by default). Simply point your targeting pod at a spot, lock on and then send this command and your wingman will move to that position. Final orientation and altitude is based on YOUR orientation/altitude when you issued the command. Added "Move To My Position" command (F9 by default). This will instruct your wingman to fly to your exact current position. Final orientation and altitude is based on YOUR orientation/altitude when you issued the command. - just make sure you've moved before they arrive!

These extra commands should open up some extra tactical options and make your wingman a little more useful.

"Move To Position" should have fairly obvious uses allowing you to reposition your wingman where ever you want. You can get them to scout areas ahead or setup at a firing position ready for you to designate targets. If they get into trouble you can quickly recall them by using the "Flight Form Up" command.

"Move To My Position" is designed to allow you to quickly get your wingman to move to safe positions as the stance they will take when they get there will be exactly the same as yours was when you issued the command.

e.g. If you are ahead of your wingman spotting targets for them to engage you can instantly tell them to move to your current hiding spot while you move forward to find another vantage point.

Tomorrow I shall be integrating the pilot/co-pilot system for your wingman so that you'll be able to select who is flying. This will also mean that wingmen will start to gain experience from flying missions with you.

However, XP will be divided equally between all pilots/co-pilots that take part in the mission.

This will reduce the amount of XP gained by each individual pilot per mission, although it will be balanced out a bit by having more firepower to destroy more stuff, but it also provides an good incentive to use fewer helicopters on a mission.